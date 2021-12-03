Preston Place welcomes new healer

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The new location of Glow Healing Arts is once again home to a female healer.

Built in 1821 at 1936 West Main Street in Salem, Preston Place gets its name from the Preston family.

Aside from being the oldest home within city limits, the last descendent to live there also made history.

“We are sort of continuing the legacy of Dr. Esther Brown who was the last resident of this house and she was the first female doctor in the area,” says Meredith Novak, the owner of Glow Healing Arts.

“After Dr. Brown passed away, it was donated to the historical society by her descendants in 2014, after, once it was donated the society went through this enormous renovation process to restore the old home and get it up to standards so we could move a local business in here,” said Alex Burke, Assistant Director of the Salem Museum & Historical Society, which still owns and operates the home.

The home has been adored for its historic significance and was dedicated with a historic site marker in front of the new holistic wellness center Friday afternoon.

Glow healing Arts offers classes and workshops, massage therapy, among other services.

A beloved feature of the property is the towering Osage Orange tree, believed to be standing longer than the home itself, making it over 200 years old.

“It’s a very ancient wise tree in the back and the energy of the space is just lovely and I knew it would be the perfect place for us,” says Novak.

If you’d like to see the space or learn more about Glow Healing Arts, there is an open house this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

