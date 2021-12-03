Advertisement

Pulaski Co. high school students help spread holiday cheer through welding

They use a process called brazing.
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a group of students working to spread some holiday cheer through welding.

Students at the Pulaski County CTE center and high school have been creating Christmas ornaments by welding.

It’s through a process called brazing. They put together horseshoe nails to bend different designs.

Once everything has cooled, they become snowflakes people can hang on their Christmas trees.

We have a good community and we try to do what we can to bring happiness and joy around the holidays,” said Ethan Simpkins a student at Pulaski County High School.

The idea came from their teacher Mr. Perry.

