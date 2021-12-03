Roanoke Police investigate stabbing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two men were injured in a stabbing Thursday night in Roanoke.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of Vermont Ave around 7:30 p.m.

An argument between two men had turned violent and lead to the stabbing, Lt. K. Sauls said.

Both men were injured during the incident and were taken to the hospital to be treated. They are both expected to recover, Sauls said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the argument.

No charges have been filed at this time.

