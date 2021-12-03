Advertisement

Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ records. Royer is also facing burglary charges.(Sources: Middle River Regional Jail/Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Jail (WHSV))
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Suspects Candi Royer and Travis Brown have been extradited from Pennsylvania to Virginia this week.

Royer was arrested for abuse and neglect of children with injury regarding the death of 3-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell. She is currently being held at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail. Brown is at Middle River Regional Jail for the same charges.

Both Royer and Brown were arrested in Pennsylvania in September for charges related to drugs and stolen property.

Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ records. Royer is also facing burglary charges.

Officials say Royer is at Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail instead of MRRJ for safety reasons. She was booked Thursday, Dec. 2, and Brown was booked Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Augusta County officials say the couple has been arraigned on their charges, and they’ll have preliminary hearings next. At that hearing, the court will determine whether or not to proceed with a trial.

Brown’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 12 in Augusta County, while officials say Royer doesn’t have a date yet.

Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith says they presume Khaleesi is dead. The investigation is ongoing. There is a memorial for Khaleesi outside of the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for more information.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

