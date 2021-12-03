Transportation conference highlights Hyperloop

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Imagine a passenger trip from Washington, DC to Virginia Beach in 24 minutes. Or a freight run that would carry containers from Hampton Roads to the Inland Port in Front Royal in 30.

Representatives of the company Hyperloop Transportation Technologies say it’s possible.

Thursday afternoon, they briefed members of the Virginia House and Senate Transportation Committees. They described hyperloop as a breakthrough transportation system that could redefine the way Virginians travel and move freight across the Commonwealth.

“Imagine a capsule that can carry people, placed inside a de-pressurized tube, the air removed to eliminate resistance, not traveling on rails, but levitating above them,” explained the narrator of a corporate video.

Traveling in a tunnel or an elevated tube, Hyperloop promises airplane speeds on the ground.

“What a game-changer this kind of thing would be for our economy in Virginia,” said Sen. David Marsden (D-Fairfax Co.). “And the question is at some point in time, will we have the courage to lead.”

Lawmakers asked questions about safety, securing the right of way and financing construction, just a few of the hurdles Hyperloop must clear.

The company isn’t seeking funding from the state, but representatives said they will continue working with other advocates to secure a resolution of support.

