Two people face 81 charges in Salem vehicle larceny case

(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Two people face 81 charges in connection to a rash of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Salem.

Salem Police have arrested Ryan A. Fletcher-Waldron, 21, and Courtney J. Ferguson, 20, both of Roanoke.

Between November 8 and 13, the Salem 911 operations center received calls from various parts of the city, related to items being stolen from cars and trucks in Salem neighborhoods. That led to the arrest of Fletcher-Waldron on 40 charges of Petit Larceny, Grand Larceny, Theft of a Firearm, Property Damage and Unlawful Entry into a Vehicle, and Ferguson on 41 counts related to the same charges.

19 victims have been identified.

Salem Police urge residents to always keep their vehicles locked when they are not occupied.

