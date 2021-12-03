Advertisement

VSP accepting donations for domestic violence survivors

Virginia State Police is collecting home goods and personal hygiene items for domestic violence...
Virginia State Police is collecting home goods and personal hygiene items for domestic violence survivors this Christmas.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is accepting donated items for domestic violence survivors from now until December 19th to give back this holiday season.

Donations for Operation Christmas can be brought to the Virginia State Police Division VI Headquarters: 3775 W. Main Street, Salem, VA 24153.

Items accepted include:

● Blankets

● Sheets

● White Towels

● White Wash Cloths

● Canned Vegetables

● Shampoo & Conditioner

● Body Wash

● Lotion

● Deodorant

● Baby Wipes

● Size 5 & 6 Baby Diapers

● Word Search Books

● Adult Coloring Books

● Crayons

● Colored Pencils

