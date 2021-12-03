Advertisement

War of 1812 colonel honored in Forest

Col. Gerard Alexander's gravestone.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - One man’s military service was honored nearly 170 years after his death Friday.

Col. Gerard Alexander was honored at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Forest.

He was colonel of the 89th Regiment of the Virginia Militia during the War of 1812.

He went on to be president of New London Academy before his passing in 1853.

He was also a member of the church and served on the parish vestry.

