“Weird Al” Yankovic scheduled for Roanoke concert

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Comedy singer “Weird Al” Yankovic has a concert scheduled at the Berglund Center in Roanoke October 25, 2022.

A five-time Grammy winner, Yankovic has had hits parodying such artists as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Robin Thicke, Nirvana, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts and Queen. His singles include “Eat It,” “Another One Rides the Bus,” “White and Nerdy,” “Like a Surgeon,” “Word Crimes,” “I Lost on Jeopardy” and “King of Suede.”

However, in his “Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” Yankovic will instead feature his non-parody material instead of the hits. He promises a different set list every night, with no two shows the same.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage… so I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

His opening act is comedian Emo Philips.

Tickets are available beginning December 10 at RoanokeLive.com , in person at the Berglund Center Box Office, or by phone at 844.599.LIVE.

