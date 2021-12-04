Advertisement

Caught on camera: Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars

By News 12 Brooklyn
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12/CNN) - Several people were hurt earlier this week after a man stole a school bus in New York City and rammed into multiple cars.

Seconds after a teacher was ripped from her car coming home from school, a school bus rammed through her Honda.

Screams shook Georgia Avenue as the bus hit car after car.

“The last hit, he took the three cars. He took them over to the side of the road,” said a witness.

A police pursuit ended blocks away and a 43-year-old man is in custody.

“We thought it was just a regular accident, and then it was just mayhem,” another witness said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, one of whom is a police officer, for minor injuries.

The damage totals in the thousands of dollars. No children were on the bus when it was stolen.

Copyright 2021 News 12 Brooklyn via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots
Two people face 81 charges in Salem vehicle larceny case
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from N.C.

Latest News

Man leads police on chase in stolen school bus, slams into cars
Downtown Roanoke Tree With A Story That Dates Back To The 1880s
Downtown Roanoke Tree A Time Capsule From The 1980s
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south...
More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge
Pulaski County Students Create Christmas Ornaments
Pulaski County Students Create Christmas Ornaments