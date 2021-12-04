Advertisement

Lawn mower stolen off property in Franklin County

Contact 540-483-3000 with information.
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office(The Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A red Gravely zero turn lawn mower was hauled off of a property along Black Rock Road by two men in a green Ford pickup truck with a small trailer Monday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the mower was stolen at around 11 in the morning.

Contact 540-483-3000 with information.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents plead not guilty; bond set at $500K each
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots
Two people face 81 charges in Salem vehicle larceny case
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled for 13-year-old girl from N.C.

Latest News

Pulaski County Students Create Christmas Ornaments
Pulaski County Students Create Christmas Ornaments
Pizza Den Celebrates One-Year Anniversary
Pizza Den Celebrates Their One-Year Anniversary
Salem Christmas Parade Hits The Streets Friday Night
Salem Christmas Parade Hits The Streets Friday Night
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/4/21
Birthdays and Anniversaries 12/4/21