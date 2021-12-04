Lawn mower stolen off property in Franklin County
Contact 540-483-3000 with information.
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A red Gravely zero turn lawn mower was hauled off of a property along Black Rock Road by two men in a green Ford pickup truck with a small trailer Monday.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the mower was stolen at around 11 in the morning.
