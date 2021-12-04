Advertisement

Quiet, mild start to the weekend

Next chance of any rain moves in early Monday and Wednesday
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
  • Dry weekend likely
  • Temperatures stay 10-15° above average today
  • Severe Drought designation for Southside

Along with the unseasonable warmth comes an extremely dry pattern. Areas across the Southside are now in a Severe Drought designation and haven’t seen their last 1.0″+ rainfall since September. Details on that following the forecast below.

The weekend is looking very fair for early December with highs still well above average through Saturday. Our weather pattern could become more unsettled next week and allow for some much needed rain chances.

THE WEEKEND

The weekend starts partly cloudy and warm with highs varying from the 50s to the west and mid 60s east. A wedge of cooler air will settle into the region Sunday bringing afternoon highs down to the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is not expected during this time.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Sunday night, a weak cold front will enter the region with very limited shower activity except for the mountains.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

Monday will remain partly to mostly cloudy as a front moves through. A few mid-morning showers are possible but most areas stay rain-free with more clouds than sun. Highs return to the low 60s with gusty winds.

An area of high pressure will build behind the front bringing gusty winds and sunshine for Tuesday. Afternoon highs also remain cooler than in recent days, reaching the upper 40s to low 50s Tuesday through Friday.

Rain is possible next week.
Rain is possible next week.(WDBJ Weather)

The best chance of showers this week may end up being Wednesday as more of a southern system slides into the region. This may offer everyone a chance at some lighter rain. Some models are showing this system staying further South bringing limited rainfall to the region. This will be something to watch in the coming days.

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Severe Drought to parts of Southside and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely into next week.

Moderate to severe drought covers much of the region as of this week.
Moderate to severe drought covers much of the region as of this week.(WDBJ7 Weather)

