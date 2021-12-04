Salem kicks off holiday season with tree lighting and Christmas parade

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is officially here and many Christmas parades are returning, for the first time since before the pandemic. That was the same case in Salem on Friday night.

Crowds began setting up their chairs on Main Street hours before the parade began. Following Christmas songs and a countdown from 10, the Christmas Tree was lit. Around 6:30 on Friday evening, the parade began.

Presented by the Kiwanis Club of Salem, people of all ages welcomed back the annual event with open arms.

“It just means that people want to get back to normal and for us, it’s a showcase for our downtown. Hopefully tomorrow morning they come back and go shopping and support our shops for the Christmas season,” said Director of Salem Parks and Recreation, John Shaner.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.