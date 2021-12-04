Starlink satellites spotted in the SWVA sky Friday night

(WDBJ) - It would have been cool if they were aliens. Not this time though.

SpaceX was at it again this week, launching 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Falcon 9 launched the group at 6:12 p.m. EST Thursday evening, leading to multiple sightings and WDBJ7 viewer photos Friday.

The Starlink satellite missions are geared towards eventually providing more widespread internet access throughout the globe.

