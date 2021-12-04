Advertisement

Starlink satellites spotted in the SWVA sky Friday night

Falcon 9 launched the group at 6:12 p.m. EST Thursday evening, leading to multiple sightings and WDBJ7 viewer photos Friday.
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds(Vicky Reynolds)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - It would have been cool if they were aliens. Not this time though.

SpaceX was at it again this week, launching 48 Starlink satellites and two BlackSky spacecraft from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Falcon 9 launched the group at 6:12 p.m. EST Thursday evening, leading to multiple sightings and WDBJ7 viewer photos Friday.

The Starlink satellite missions are geared towards eventually providing more widespread internet access throughout the globe.

Read more on how the Starlink launches have already benefitted hometowns throughout the region and earlier sightings.

More about SpaceX and their launches can be found by visiting the company’s website.

