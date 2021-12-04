Advertisement

Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech men’s basketball in ACC opener, 80-61

Keve Aluma paced Virginia Tech (6-3) with 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
(WDBJ)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Daivien Williamson tossed in 19 points and Dallas Walton scored 17 as Wake Forest pulled away in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 80-61 in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Williamson scored 11 points in the second half to help the Demon Deacons (8-1) turn a 38-34 lead at intermission into a rout. Williamson sank 8 of 14 shots, including 3 of 6 from behind the 3-point line, as Wake Forest shot 63% from the floor and 44% from distance (7 of 16).

Walton knocked down 7 of 10 shots against Virginia Tech’s stout defense.

The Hokies came in yielding just 53.4 points per game — second best in the nation.

