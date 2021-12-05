Advertisement

Community gathers for “Girls on the Run 5K” at Green Hill Park

More than 100 people wait for the air horn to start the "Girls on the Run 5K" on Saturday...
More than 100 people wait for the air horn to start the "Girls on the Run 5K" on Saturday morning.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Close to 200 people came out to Green Hill Park on Saturday morning to support the “Girls on the Run 5K.”

The Girls on the Run organization serves the Greater Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Roanoke Areas. The after school program helps 3rd, 4th and 5th graders build friendships and life skills.

During the eight week program, the girls are also learning and training to run a 5K, which close to 100 girls in the program accomplished on Saturday.

“It’s very moving to see these little girls come across the finish line not knowing that their bodies were capable of doing this, and just that feeling of completion of reaching their goal. It’s very moving,” said Gwenn Cheatwood, the organization’s Director of Development.

Girls on the Run also appreciated the outpouring of support they received for this year’s 5K. That included the volunteers and the close to 70 people who signed up to run in the event.

The fall portion of the program has wrapped up, but registration for the spring will begin in mid January.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots
Two people face 81 charges in Salem vehicle larceny case
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Starlink satellites spotted in SW VA sky Friday night

Latest News

Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Mountain biker rescued after crash, injuring leg at Carvins Cove
WDBJ7
Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night
Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech men’s basketball in ACC opener, 80-61
Downtown Roanoke Tree With A Story That Dates Back To The 1880s
Downtown Roanoke Tree A Time Capsule From The 1980s