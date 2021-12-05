Cooler weather returns today

Wedge brings cooler temperatures today

SUNDAY

A wedge of cooler air will settle into the region Sunday bringing afternoon highs down to the low 50s with mostly cloudy skies. Rain is not expected during this time.

More seasonable conditions expected today. (WDBJ Weather)

MONDAY

Monday will remain partly to mostly cloudy ahead of our next front. Highs return to the 50s and 60s ahead of the front. A few late morning to early afternoon showers are possible, but rain totals out of the western mountains will likely be low.

Showers chances return on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

Rainfall looks minimal with winds increasing behind the front late Monday bringing in colder air.

Rain chances look minimal on Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY

An area of high pressure will build behind the front which will introduce cooler air for the middle of the week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to reach the 30s and 40s.

The best chance of showers this week may end up being Wednesday as a system slides through the Gulf states. This may offer everyone a chance at some rain. Some models are showing cold air moving in early shifting some of the heavier rain further south.

If we see early morning temperatures at or below freezing on Wednesday morning a wintry mix would be possible in some locations with no impacts at the surface. This will be something to watch in the coming days.

Models are pointing towards an active Wednesday. (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT WORSENS

The story has remained the same this fall in Southside: rain has been hard to come by. A very dry November has introduced a Severe Drought to parts of Southside and doesn’t look likely to resolve itself soon with more dry weather likely into next week.

Moderate to severe drought covers much of the region as of this week. (WDBJ7 Weather)

