Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A firefighter that was injured was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials at the scene.

EARLIER STORY: Fire crews are responding to 1010 Dale Court in Moneta for a house fire Saturday night.

The Bedford County Fire & Rescue Department, Bedford Fire Department and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department are working the scene.

