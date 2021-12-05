Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A firefighter that was injured was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition, according to officials at the scene.

EARLIER STORY: Fire crews are responding to 1010 Dale Court in Moneta for a house fire Saturday night.

The Bedford County Fire & Rescue Department, Bedford Fire Department and Moneta Volunteer Fire Department are working the scene.

