Advertisement

Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City

Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In an announcement on Sunday, Governor Ralph Northam announced the removal of the pedestal that displayed the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

This removal is part of an agreement reached with the City of Richmond to transfer the state-owned land to the City. The Commonwealth will disassemble and store the pedestal until the next steps have been determined.

Governor Northam spoke more about the pedestal’s removal.

“This land is in the middle of Richmond, and Richmonders will determine the future of this space,” Governor Northam said. “The Commonwealth will remove the pedestal and we anticipate a safe removal and a successful conclusion to this project.”

Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be complete by Dec. 31.

In a press release, the Office of the Governor says if the 1887 time capsule is recovered during the disassembly process, it will remain under the control of the Commonwealth and will be removed for preservation.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
WDBJ7
Dog dies, firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Mountain biker rescued after crash, injuring leg at Carvins Cove

Latest News

Crews control house fire in SE Roanoke
Cynthia Morris is the Dancing Chick in Bedford. She's been selling her jams and jellies for 15...
Grown Here at Home: The Dancing Chick in Bedford going 15 years strong selling jams and jellies
Grown Here at Home: Dancing Chick in Bedford Sells Jams and Jellies
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 6, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 6, 2021
Roanoke County road back open after crash