Advertisement

Liberty Christian, Galax advance to state football championship games

Salem and Appomattox County fell short in the semifinals.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - Watch the highlights from Saturday’s VHSL Football Semifinal matchups as featured on WDBJ7′s Saturday Sports Extra!

Class 4: Salem lost to Broad Run 28-24. The Spartans’ quest for back-to-back titles ends in the semifinals.

Class 3: Liberty Christian Academy defeated Abingdon 56-13. The Bulldogs will face off against Phoebus next Saturday at 4:30 in their first state title game on their home field at Williams Stadium.

Class 2: Appomattox County fell to Graham 42-28, ending the Raiders’ chances at another three-peat under head coach Doug Smith.

Class 1: Galax is going back to the title game following a 51-21 win over Holston, setting up a rematch with Riverheads in the championship. Kickoff is set for 4:30 next Saturday at Salem Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Starlink satellites spotted in SW VA sky Friday night
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction
WDBJ7
Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Lawn mower stolen off property in Franklin County

Latest News

Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech men’s basketball in ACC opener, 80-61
FFE Player Of The Week: Davis Lane With LCA
FFE Player Of The Week: Davis Lane With LCA
FFE Player Of The Week: Davis Lane With LCA
FFE Player of the Week: Davis Lane With LCA
Coach Mendenhall Leaving Virginia
Coach Mendenhall Leaving Virginia