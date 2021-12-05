Liberty Christian, Galax advance to state football championship games

(WDBJ) - Watch the highlights from Saturday’s VHSL Football Semifinal matchups as featured on WDBJ7′s Saturday Sports Extra!

Class 4: Salem lost to Broad Run 28-24. The Spartans’ quest for back-to-back titles ends in the semifinals.

Class 3: Liberty Christian Academy defeated Abingdon 56-13. The Bulldogs will face off against Phoebus next Saturday at 4:30 in their first state title game on their home field at Williams Stadium.

Class 2: Appomattox County fell to Graham 42-28, ending the Raiders’ chances at another three-peat under head coach Doug Smith.

Class 1: Galax is going back to the title game following a 51-21 win over Holston, setting up a rematch with Riverheads in the championship. Kickoff is set for 4:30 next Saturday at Salem Stadium.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.