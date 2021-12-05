Liberty learns bowl game placement, other schools await announcements
Liberty will face Eastern Michigan later this month.
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - The Commonwealth has already had its college football phone dialed Sunday with the announcement that Liberty University (7-5) will travel to Mobile, Alabama for the Lending Tree Bowl later this month.
The December 18 matchup (5:45 p.m.) is set against Eastern Michigan (7-5).
