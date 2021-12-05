Advertisement

Liberty learns bowl game placement, other schools await announcements

Liberty will face Eastern Michigan later this month.
(Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Commonwealth has already had its college football phone dialed Sunday with the announcement that Liberty University (7-5) will travel to Mobile, Alabama for the Lending Tree Bowl later this month.

The December 18 matchup (5:45 p.m.) is set against Eastern Michigan (7-5).

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Starlink satellites spotted in SW VA sky Friday night
WDBJ7
Dog dies, Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Lawn mower stolen off property in Franklin County

Latest News

LCA advances to the Class 3 championship.
Liberty Christian, Galax advance to state football championship games
Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech men’s basketball in ACC opener, 80-61
FFE Player Of The Week: Davis Lane With LCA
FFE Player Of The Week: Davis Lane With LCA
FFE Player Of The Week: Davis Lane With LCA
FFE Player of the Week: Davis Lane With LCA