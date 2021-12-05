Mountain biker rescued after crash, injuring leg at Carvins Cove

(WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, along with the help of multiple other departments, rescued a mountain biker Saturday after they crashed and injured their leg along the Lakeside Trail at Carvin’s Cove.

Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash and used boats to cross the cove for faster access to the patient. They then hiked through the woods and used a stokes basket and wheel to bring the hiker to safety.

The person was taken to the hospital within three hours after the crash.

