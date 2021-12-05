Advertisement

Mountain biker rescued after crash, injuring leg at Carvins Cove

Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash and used boats to cross the cove for faster access to the patient.
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS(Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 4, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WDBJ) - The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS, along with the help of multiple other departments, rescued a mountain biker Saturday after they crashed and injured their leg along the Lakeside Trail at Carvin’s Cove.

Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. for a report of a crash and used boats to cross the cove for faster access to the patient. They then hiked through the woods and used a stokes basket and wheel to bring the hiker to safety.

The person was taken to the hospital within three hours after the crash.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
(L-R) Courtney Ferguson and Ryan Fletcher-Waldron mugshots
Two people face 81 charges in Salem vehicle larceny case
U.S. Marshals on Friday night announced a reward of up to $10,000 each for information leading...
Parents of Michigan boy charged in Oxford school shooting
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Starlink satellites spotted in SW VA sky Friday night

Latest News

WDBJ7
Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night
Wake Forest trounces Virginia Tech men’s basketball in ACC opener, 80-61
Downtown Roanoke Tree With A Story That Dates Back To The 1880s
Downtown Roanoke Tree A Time Capsule From The 1980s
Pulaski County Students Create Christmas Ornaments
Pulaski County Students Create Christmas Ornaments