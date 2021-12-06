12 Days of Christmas returns to Route 151

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Nelson 151 will host its 12th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraiser beginning Saturday, December 18 through Friday, December 31. A check presentation will occur in early January 2022 to this year’s donation recipients, Humane Society/SPCA of Nelson County and the Fleetwood Community Center.

Each year, Nelson 151 members come together during the holiday season to raise funds for local charitable organizations and since the inception of this fundraising initiative, 12 Days of Christmas has collectively raised and donated over $30,000 to area non-profits benefitting the Nelson County community.

The broader Central Virginia community is invited to join in celebrating the holiday season while raising funds by visiting member locations on their chosen “Days of Giving” where a portion of the day’s sales will go towards the donations to these organizations.

“2021 has been another year of continued challenges for the regional craft beverage industry but it has never been more important to support Nelson County organizations who are dedicated to serving the community. The 12th Annual 12 Days of Christmas fundraising initiative will allow this year’s beneficiaries to continue their good work. We look forward to continuing our record of support for these community institutions and area residents that have been such a large part of our past, current and future success as an industry.” -Lindsay Dorrier III, Nelson 151 President

Days of Giving Schedule

Sat 12/18 – Hill Top Berry Winery and Meadery

Sun 12/19 – Silverback Distillery

Mon 12/20 – Flying Fox Vineyard and Winery

Tue 12/21 – Blue Mountain Brewery

Wed 12/22 – Valley Road Vineyards

Thu 12/23 – Bryant’s Cider & Brewery

Fri 12/24 – Brewing Tree Beer Company

Sat 12/25 – Nelson County Economic Development

Sun 12/26 – Afton Mountain Vineyards

Mon 12/27 – Cardinal Point Winery

Tue 12/28 – Devils Backbone Brewing Company and Distillery

Wed 12/29 – Bold Rock Hard Cider

Thu 12/30 – Blue Toad Hard Cider

Fri 12/31 – Veritas Vineyard & Winery

Nelson 151 is a member organization comprised of 6 wineries, 4 breweries, 3 cideries and 2 distilleries, all located on Route 151 in Nelson County, VA. The organization’s focus is to support and promote member and preferred partner businesses.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.