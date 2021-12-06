Advertisement

36th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” brings added business to downtown

The Dickens of a Christmas sign in downtown Roanoke on Sunday.
The Dickens of a Christmas sign in downtown Roanoke on Sunday.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 36th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” returned to downtown Roanoke on Friday. Crowds packed the streets but also packed local businesses.

The holiday sights and sounds were in full swing this weekend, which is a positive for business owners who enjoy the extra foot traffic. The event’s return led to one business doubling its early Friday sales.

“Even if a ton of people aren’t shopping, they’re stopping through and they come back Saturday. They’re like, yeah we popped in last night, saw your shop, wanted to come back the next day. So when you get the foot traffic like that, that’s really when it starts helping you out,” said Gypsy Palooza Too and Artsy June Owner, Katy Newberry.

Newberry said to continues to mean the world to small businesses owners to have the community’s support.

