Breakfast with Santa supports schools’ Help the Homeless fund

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Roanoke City Schools Release) - It’s time again for Breakfast with Santa, hosted by the STAR (Students Take Action in Roanoke) Council and Roanoke City Public Schools. The annual event raises money for the RCPS Help the Homeless Fund, which supports students who are faced with homelessness.

RCPS has identified 386 students experiencing homelessness so far this school year. Since the fund’s inception in March 2016, Roanoke City Public Schools has provided $43,483.86 in support to help 288 families, which has impacted 625 students, according to the school district. Proceeds from Breakfast with Santa directly support this fund, which helps prevent families from becoming homeless. Learn more and make donations by clicking here.

The breakfast is Saturday, December 11 from 9 to 11 a.m. at William Fleming High School, 3649 Ferncliff Ave. NW.

During the drive-thru event, attendees will receive pancakes, bacon and baked apples, provided by SodexoMAGIC, the RCPS food and nutrition partner. People can meet Santa and share their holiday wishes while driving through, and all attendees will receive exclusive access to an online storytime with Santa later the same evening.

An art installation by Jane Gabrielle McCadden of One World Arts, representing the number of students currently experiencing homelessness, will also be on display.

Breakfast with Santa tickets are available in advance by clicking here. Tickets may also be purchased with a credit card at the event. Ticket prices are:

  • $5.50 – RCPS employees and children (under 18)
  • $7.50 – Adult
  • $21 – Family four-pack

