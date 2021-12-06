Campbell County woman waives preliminary hearing in child abuse case

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County woman charged with felony child abuse waived her preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Halie Sutton was charged earlier this fall in connection to the death of an infant.

In an agreement, she waived her hearing Monday and received a $10,000 secured bond.

Her case now heads to the grand jury.

