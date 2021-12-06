Advertisement

Campbell County woman waives preliminary hearing in child abuse case

Halie Sutton
Halie Sutton(Photo: Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County woman charged with felony child abuse waived her preliminary hearing Monday morning.

Halie Sutton was charged earlier this fall in connection to the death of an infant.

In an agreement, she waived her hearing Monday and received a $10,000 secured bond.

Her case now heads to the grand jury.

