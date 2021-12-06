Community shows support to Bedford County veteran after house fire

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The tire tracks and puddles were still present on Sunday afternoon following the emergency response to Saturday night’s house fire in Bedford County. All day Sunday, there’s been a different type of emergency response: support.

Dale Court is where 75-year-old Army veteran, Ronald Durham, has called home for years. Durham and his late wife, Kristy, kept their doors open over the years taking care of children in need. More than 50 to be exact, as they housed the kids for Social Services.

Ronnie is currently raising 15-year-old Quin and 12-year-old Rosa. Which are the 8th and 9th kids the Durham family has raised over the years.

Unfortunately, on Saturday evening, Ronald Durham received a phone call nobody wants to hear.

“Neighbor said the porch was on fire and we came home as fast as we could.”

When the Durham family returned, all Ronnie, his family and friends could do, was watch as emergency crews worked to extinguish the fire.

”My heart just sunk. I don’t know what I’m gonna do from this point on.”

But close family friends, Allen and Christina Kingery did.

“If it was my house, I’d want them to rush to get to me to help to do what they could,” said Allen.

The Kingery’s have gotten to know the Durham’s for more than the last seven years. Their kids are also very close.

”Couldn’t ask for a better person,” Christina said about Ronnie.

”We consider him, and Quin and Rosa, family,” said Allen.

The Kingery’s got to work Saturday night, reaching out to the community in a variety of ways, including starting a Go-Fund-Me.

They have already begun to see the community answering the call. The Peaks View Christian Church is accepting donations of beds, food, clothes or more for the family too.

“It means a lot and I’m sure it means the world to Ronnie,” said Christina.

“I sure do appreciate everybody, God knows I do,” said Durham.

Ronnie hopes to have another home built on his property and give his kids the opportunity to continue making memories.

The Kingery family said it’s okay you do not have the money to donate, but would appreciate kind words and prayers for the Durham’s.

WDBJ has been following updates from the Saturday night house fire in Bedford County. County Fire officials said on Sunday evening, that they hope to provide an update on the firefighter’s status and the cause of the fire on Monday.

