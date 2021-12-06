Advertisement

COVID vaccine doses top 13 million in Virginia

Coronavirus Virginia(Associated Press)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 983,055 cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, December 6, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 1,676 from Sunday’s reported 981,379.

NOTE: VDH updates the cases and testing dashboard Monday through Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 13,028,051 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Monday. 74.9% of the state’s population have gotten at least one dose, with 65.6% fully vaccinated. 86.5% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 77% are fully vaccinated.

10,599,907 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 7.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, up from the 7.2% reported Friday.

As of Monday, there have been 14,771 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from the 14,753 reported Friday.

1,077 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 1,041 reported Friday. 74,736 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

