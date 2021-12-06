Advertisement

Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal

FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty...
FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. The pedestal has been covered in graffiti, with some describing it as a work of protest art that should be left in place.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Preliminary work is underway to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

A crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal Monday afternoon. It’s one of the first steps in what’s expected to be a weeks-long process.

Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city’s historic Monument Avenue.

The governor also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.

The disassembly process is expected to start Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Mountain biker rescued after crash, injuring leg at Carvins Cove
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County

Latest News

The Associated Press
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Governor Northam announces removal of Lee statue pedestal, transfer land to City
Youngkin Urges Northam To Support Tax Relief
Youngkin Urges Northam To Support Tax Relief
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is urging Governor Ralph Northam to include tax relief proposals...
Youngkin urges Northam to include tax relief in final budget