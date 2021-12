ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS are asking the public to avoid the 600 block of Montrose Avenue SE during a house fire investigation.

The fire was reported about 9 a.m. Monday and fire crews report it is under control. No injuries have been reported.

There is no word yet regarding the cause of the fire.

