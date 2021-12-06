Advertisement

Danville Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a scam dealing with jury duty.

The office says scammers are calling from its phone number... (434) 799-5135... representing themselves as officials calling about missing jury duty and asking for money over the phone.

The sheriff’s office says neither the court system nor the Sheriff’s Office will ask you to pay money over the phone. If you have missed jury duty, you will be contacted via summons or in person by a uniformed deputy.

If you get a call and have a question about its validity, the sheriff’s office says to hang up and call the above number, which will go to the sheriff’s office.

If you are asked to go to the courthouse, go inside and contact a uniformed deputy.

The scammers are also telling people to go to the physical address, 401 Patton Street.

The sheriff’s office warns, “Do not give anyone money for this purpose over the phone or in front of the courthouse.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia
Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS
Mountain biker rescued after crash, injuring leg at Carvins Cove
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County

Latest News

Be a Santa to a Senior (WDBJ7)
Gifts for ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ due Monday
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty...
Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal
Nelson County SPCA
12 Days of Christmas returns to Route 151