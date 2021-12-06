Danville Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a scam dealing with jury duty.

The office says scammers are calling from its phone number... (434) 799-5135... representing themselves as officials calling about missing jury duty and asking for money over the phone.

The sheriff’s office says neither the court system nor the Sheriff’s Office will ask you to pay money over the phone. If you have missed jury duty, you will be contacted via summons or in person by a uniformed deputy.

If you get a call and have a question about its validity, the sheriff’s office says to hang up and call the above number, which will go to the sheriff’s office.

If you are asked to go to the courthouse, go inside and contact a uniformed deputy.

The scammers are also telling people to go to the physical address, 401 Patton Street.

The sheriff’s office warns, “Do not give anyone money for this purpose over the phone or in front of the courthouse.”

