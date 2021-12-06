Gifts for ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ due Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gifts for local seniors through the Be a Santa to a Senior program are due Monday, December 6.

Participants can drop off their bagged gifts to the location where they originally picked up a tag. Gifts must be returned with the tag.

Betsy Head, franchise owner for Home Instead Senior Care, and the lead for the program locally said they have no lingering, unclaimed gift tags.

While the deadline is Monday, by midday, Head said gifts for more than a 100 seniors in the Roanoke area hadn’t yet been returned.

For those running behind on bringing those gifts in, her team and their partner agencies and businesses will collect gifts for the claimed tags through Wednesday.

For almost 20 years, Home Instead Senior Care has organized ‘Be a Santa to a Senior.’

Head said recipients are not the company’s clients. They’re referred by social service agencies and other groups that assist seniors throughout the year.

Including Roanoke, Lynchburg and surrounding counties, ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ will help between 1,600 and 1,700 people this year.

