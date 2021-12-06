Grown Here at Home: The Dancing Chick in Bedford going 15 years strong selling jams and jellies

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Cynthia Morris is the Dancing Chick in Bedford. For the past 15 years she’s been selling her jams and jellies through her business Dancing Chick Jams.

“I had a little chicken and her name was Nellie and she followed me everywhere I went around the house, so that’s what I decided to name my business the Dancing Chick. My grandmother taught me how to make the jellies. I can remember standing at the stove with her while she made the damson preserves,” Morris said.

Her jams and jellies are a taste of home for folks around these parts.

“I only use local fruit. I go and I pick anywhere from 400-500 pounds. I can remember when I started working as a secretary years ago, I’d take a couple of jars in and just sell them,” Morris explained.

And now, Dancing Chick Jams are a Virginia’s Finest product enjoyed by people all over the Commonwealth and beyond. Her top sellers are the Damson Preserves and Hot Pepper Jelly.

“We call it hot pepper jelly, but it’s more savory than it is hot, and the damson is a big Bedford County favorite,” she said.

You can find Dancing Chick Jams at the Lynchburg Community Market and on Etsy.

