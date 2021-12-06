Advertisement

Kansas senator supports honorable discharge for unvaccinated military members

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) aims to include the measure in the yet-to-be-passed National Defense Authorization Act.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - For members of the military choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) wants to protect them from receiving a dishonorable discharge.

Marshall wants to include this as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, currently being debated in the Senate.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced in August that all military members would be required to get vaccinated. Marshall says punishment for refusing the vaccine still remains unclear.

“We shouldn’t make our heroes criminals,” said Marshall. “We shouldn’t make them felons. If they get a dishonorable discharge, they are going to struggle to get a job the rest of their life; they will lose all of their VA benefits, their access to the VA healthcare system, to VA home loans, to VA education dollars as well.”

Similar language was included in the final House bill, which already passed.

From soldier pay raises to military construction, the $770 billion NDAA would increase military spending by around 5% this year. For decades the annual policy bill has passed through Congress with strong bipartisan support, however, partisan tensions in the U.S Senate are making a timely passage appear unlikely.

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, M.D. has written a letter to Senate and House Armed Services Committee leaders, Jack Reed (D-RI), Jim Risch (R-ID), Adam Smith (D-WA), and Mike Rogers (R-AL) requesting they include his amendment in the NDAA.

Marshall is a former U.S Army physician.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Latest News

FILE - The pedestal that once held the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee stands empty...
Crews begin long process of dismantling Lee statue pedestal
The Associated Press
Trump media partner says it has lined up $1B in capital
Work at the site is expected to begin Monday, Dec. 6, and the removal process is expected to be...
Robert E. Lee statue pedestal removal begins in Richmond, land to transfer to City
Youngkin Urges Northam To Support Tax Relief
Youngkin Urges Northam To Support Tax Relief
Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is urging Governor Ralph Northam to include tax relief proposals...
Youngkin urges Northam to include tax relief in final budget