Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder for the killing of Clayton Williams in November.

Detectives identified John-Bayleigh Smith, 21 of Roanoke, as a suspect, and obtained warrants. U.S. Marshals on the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Force found Smith at an address in Roanoke County, served the warrant and took him into custody.

Police found Williams dead November 14, 2021 after responding to a report of shots being fired in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NE.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text at 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

