Man charged in connection with July shooting death of three-year-old in Halifax County

HALIFAX, Va. (WDBJ) - A Halifax County man has been arrested on charges related to the July 2021 shooting death of a 3-year-old boy.

At the direction of the Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police took Jakye Shariq Dabbs, 22, into custody on one felony count of involuntary manslaughter, one felony count of child abuse/neglect, and one misdemeanor count of failure to secure a loaded weapon so as to endanger the life of a child under 14 years of age.

Early in the morning of July 6, police from the Town of Halifax were called to a home in the 5100 block of Halifax Road. Officers found a 3-year-old boy who had sustained one gunshot wound. He died after being taken to a hospital.

A medical examiner’s findings confirmed the gunshot was self-inflicted, according to State Police.

Police say a handgun belonging to Dabbs was found inside the home, and Dabbs was inside the home at the time of the shooting, along with two other adults and one more juvenile. No other injuries were reported.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s is investigating the incident.

