Red Nose 5K and One-Mile Fun Run coming to Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is bringing holiday cheer to the pavement with this year’s Red Nose 5K and One-Mile Fun Run at the Franklin County Recreation Center.

Awards and a post-race party will follow the journey through the “Land of Lights” display.

The event begins at 9 p.m. this Friday. The Recreation Center is located at 2150 Sontag Road.

Further information and a link to register can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.