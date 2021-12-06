Red Nose 5K and One-Mile Fun Run coming to Rocky Mount
Awards and a post-race party will follow the journey through the “Land of Lights” display.
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rotary Club of Rocky Mount is bringing holiday cheer to the pavement with this year’s Red Nose 5K and One-Mile Fun Run at the Franklin County Recreation Center.
The event begins at 9 p.m. this Friday. The Recreation Center is located at 2150 Sontag Road.
Further information and a link to register can be found by visiting the event’s Facebook page.
