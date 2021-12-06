Advertisement

Roanoke City Council votes to ban camping on city sidewalks

Violations will result in a Class 4 Misdemeanor charge.
(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council voted to pass an ordinance Monday banning camping on city sidewalks.

Violations will result in a Class 4 Misdemeanor charge.

Despite there being plenty of room in local shelters, according to the Homeless Assistance Team, as of November 15 there were about 250 homeless people, with an estimated 5% of them being unsheltered.

HAT believes this was initially due to COVID and addiction rates. Matt Crookshank, the Human Services Administrator in charge of TAP, says the organization did start distributing tents due to the reduced capacity at many shelters, but that is no longer the case.

Further details can be found in this previous WDBJ7 report.

Ordinance:

Check back with WDBJ7.com Monday evening for more on the passing of the ordinance.

