Advertisement

Roanoke Higher Education Center holding open house at chocolatepaper

The RHEC says their foundation will receive 10% of all in-store sales.
Courtesy: RHEC Facebook page
Courtesy: RHEC Facebook page(RHEC Facebook page)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Shop and support the Roanoke Higher Education Center Foundation this Thursday at chocolatepaper (308 Market St. SE #3)!

The RHEC says their foundation will receive 10% of all in-store sales.

Treats, greeting cards and gifts can be found at chocolatepaper, located in the City Market Building.

Further information can be found by visiting the Roanoke Higher Education Center Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Latest News

Roanoke City Council votes to ban camping on city sidewalks
Nicholas was known for his generosity and care for children.
St. Nicholas stops by Lexington
Remnants of a fire at a Knight Street home in Lynchburg Monday.
Early morning Lynchburg fire under investigation
The center is on Maple Avenue in Covington.
Alleghany Highlands Industrial Heritage & Technology Discovery Center has soft open