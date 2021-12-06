Advertisement

St. Nicholas stops by Lexington

Nicholas was known for his generosity and care for children.
Nicholas was known for his generosity and care for children.
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks in Lexington got a glimpse of the historic figure many say inspired the name of Santa.

The good saint was spotted waving to passersby in front of St. Patrick’s Catholic church Monday afternoon.

Nicholas was a bishop in Turkey back in the Third Century, and was famous for his care of children and his gift giving. December 6th is his feast day in the church calendar.

”Get a lot of waves back,” he said. “A lot of people seem very friendly about it. I don’t think they even know who St. Nicholas is, but they seem to enjoy it and they wave back, they have a great time. I get a few great double takes too. People like, I’m not going to look at you, I’m not going to look at you type of thing. I get a few of those as well.”

The Saint has put in his traditional appearance for more than ten years at the church.

