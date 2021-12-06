Advertisement

Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County

Contact 540-483-3000 with information helpful to police.
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office(The Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect was charged with grand larceny and the truck was identified in the case of the stolen lawn mower last week.

The red Gravely zero turn mower is still not recovered. It was originally stolen from a property along Black Rock Road last Monday.

Contact 540-483-3000 with information helpful to police.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley.
Parents of Mich. school shooting suspect found in building; bond set at $500K apiece
Courtesy Vicky Reynolds
Starlink satellites spotted in SW VA sky Friday night
WDBJ7
Dog dies, Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night
(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Courtesy Roanoke City
Jury finds Roanoke man not guilty of woman’s murder, abduction

Latest News

FILE - Buck O'Neil walks to the field as he is introduced before a minor league all-star game...
O’Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF
The Dickens of a Christmas sign in downtown Roanoke on Sunday.
36th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” brings added business to downtown
The Dale Court residence that caught fire on Saturday night in Bedford County.
Community shows support to Bedford County veteran after house fire
Community members in Waynesboro came together on Sunday to hold a celebration of life for...
Community members hold birthday celebration for Khaleesi Cuthriell