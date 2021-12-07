Advertisement

Bedford Community Christmas Station gives out free items to residents in need

The Christmas Selection eXpress program is happening this week for residents in need.
The Christmas Selection eXpress program is happening this week for residents in need.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Community Christmas Station is giving away free items to residents in need this week.

The Christmas Selection eXpress program allows people to take home items including clothes, household items, a food box and toys.

Organizers of the yearly program say they’re excited to continue giving to folks through this economy and pandemic.

“This is Christmas for us. When it’s all over, to know what you have done to help folks in this community...is just a wonderful feeling,” said Patty Brown, co-president.

They say there weren’t too many challenges getting items for this year, but next year’s program might be impacted by supply chain issues.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
A cold front brings a few snow showers to the mountains Wednesday morning.
Rapid temperature drop behind tonight’s cold front

Latest News

Nelson County SPCA
12 Days of Christmas returns to Route 151
Carilion Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Toy Drive 2021
Carilion Child and Adolescent Psychiatry providers hold holiday toy drive for adolescent psych patients
Breakfast with Santa supports schools’ Help the Homeless fund
The Dale Court residence that caught fire on Saturday night in Bedford County.
Community shows support for Bedford County veteran after house fire