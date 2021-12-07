Bedford Community Christmas Station gives out free items to residents in need

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford Community Christmas Station is giving away free items to residents in need this week.

The Christmas Selection eXpress program allows people to take home items including clothes, household items, a food box and toys.

Organizers of the yearly program say they’re excited to continue giving to folks through this economy and pandemic.

“This is Christmas for us. When it’s all over, to know what you have done to help folks in this community...is just a wonderful feeling,” said Patty Brown, co-president.

They say there weren’t too many challenges getting items for this year, but next year’s program might be impacted by supply chain issues.

