Advertisement

Botetourt County having problems with phone lines to schools, non-emergency dispatch

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County reports some widespread phone problems Tuesday.

Non-emergency telephone lines into the county’s Emergency Communications Center (dispatch) are out of service. You’re asked to use 540-928-2211 or 540-928-2212 for all non-emergency calls until all lines are back up, with no reported timetable for repair.

911 is working, according to the county, and should be dialed for all emergencies.

Botetourt County Public Schools is also experiencing phone outages at many of its schools. The district reports its service provider is aware and working on a solution.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
A cold front brings a few snow showers to the mountains Wednesday morning.
Rapid temperature drop behind tonight’s cold front
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
Jakye Dabbs mugshot
Man charged in connection with July shooting death of three-year-old in Halifax County

Latest News

Expanding fiber-optic network expected to add service to Bedford County/Lynchburg
Rendering of Mitchell Hall, slated to replace Virginia Tech's Randolph Hall
$35 million gift aids project to replace Randolph Hall at Virginia Tech
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2021
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 7, 2021
We could see a light wintry mix early Wednesday, but most of the snow will fly in the mountains.
Tuesday, December 7, Morning FastCast