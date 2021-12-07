Botetourt County having problems with phone lines to schools, non-emergency dispatch

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Botetourt County reports some widespread phone problems Tuesday.

Non-emergency telephone lines into the county’s Emergency Communications Center (dispatch) are out of service. You’re asked to use 540-928-2211 or 540-928-2212 for all non-emergency calls until all lines are back up, with no reported timetable for repair.

911 is working, according to the county, and should be dialed for all emergencies.

Botetourt County Public Schools is also experiencing phone outages at many of its schools. The district reports its service provider is aware and working on a solution.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.