Boy dies after being found unresponsive in Pulaski County YMCA pool

Pulaski first responders were called to the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue Monday afternoon about a possible drowning.
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools
Courtesy Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas and WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death of a five-year-old boy pulled from water Monday.

Pulaski first responders were called to the YMCA on Oakhurst Avenue Monday afternoon about a possible drowning. They found the boy unresponsive and got him to a hospital, where he died that night.

The CEO of the YMCA of Pulaski County released the following statement:

“At approximately 2:30 p.m. on December 6, our lifeguard and YMCA staff came to the aid of a 5-year-old boy who was unresponsive in our swimming pool. Our YMCA staff immediately began CPR, while 911 was called.

We were heartbroken to learn that the child passed away last night at the hospital. Everyone at the YMCA of Pulaski County is deeply saddened by this situation, and our thoughts and prayers are with this young boy and his family and friends. We are preparing to have counselors available to staff and participants to help process this tragedy.

Making sure all children and adults are safe in and around water is a top priority. In addition to cooperating with external investigators, we will conduct an internal review to learn the facts about what happened and to ensure our water safety policies align with best-in-class practices and procedures.”

Pulaski County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Pulaski County Public Schools and Critzer Elementary School have been devastated by the loss of Auston Wingo on December 6, 2021. Auston was a kindhearted kid who exhibited unshakable optimism and an incredible love for his family, especially his older sister Tatyana. He will be missed far beyond what words can convey.

We have established the Auston Wingo Memorial Fund at Critzer Elementary School to assist his family with expenses during this incredibly difficult time. Anyone interested in donating can do so directly through School Cash On-line here:

https://pcva.schoolcashonline.com/Fee/Details/1240/309/False/True

Further details regarding ways to donate can be found here.

The YMCA of Pulaski County is closed Tuesday, according to a Facebook post.

