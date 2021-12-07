Businesses hit in Lynchburg shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two businesses near the area of Fifth and Federal Streets were shot in Lynchburg. No injuries were reported.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, witnesses say two groups of people were shooting at each other in the Family Dollar parking lot. Crews responded to the report shortly before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Anyone who might have footage from a doorbell or security camera is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6174 or use the Neighbors portal to share.

Contact 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with other information helpful to the case.

