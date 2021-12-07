Advertisement

Businesses hit in Lynchburg shooting

Anyone who might have footage from a doorbell or security camera is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6174 or use the Neighbors portal to share.
(KTUU)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Two businesses near the area of Fifth and Federal Streets were shot in Lynchburg. No injuries were reported.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, witnesses say two groups of people were shooting at each other in the Family Dollar parking lot. Crews responded to the report shortly before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Anyone who might have footage from a doorbell or security camera is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6174 or use the Neighbors portal to share.

Contact 434-455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with other information helpful to the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday and he outlined the plan...
Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke
Midweek system could bring a mix for some.
Monday, December 6 - Evening Outlook
Roanoke City Council votes to ban camping on city sidewalks
Courtesy: RHEC Facebook page
Roanoke Higher Education Center holding open house at chocolatepaper