Crews respond to fire at Exxon along Challenger Avenue

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue Monday for a commercial structure fire.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke at the doors of the Exxon and declared the situation a working fire.

Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & EMS (Roanoke County Fire & EMS)

Two employees and two customers were in the store at the time. The customers alerted the employees to the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.

The flames were brought under control in around 10 minutes. The store sustained significant interior smoke damage.

Any potential causes and a damage estimate are currently being assessed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.