Advertisement

Crews respond to fire at Exxon along Challenger Avenue

The flames were brought under control in around 10 minutes. The store sustained significant interior smoke damage.
Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & EMS
Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & EMS(Roanoke County Fire & EMS)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the 3700 block of Challenger Avenue Monday for a commercial structure fire.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke at the doors of the Exxon and declared the situation a working fire.

Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & EMS
Courtesy: Roanoke County Fire & EMS(Roanoke County Fire & EMS)

Two employees and two customers were in the store at the time. The customers alerted the employees to the fire and everyone was able to escape unharmed.

The flames were brought under control in around 10 minutes. The store sustained significant interior smoke damage.

Any potential causes and a damage estimate are currently being assessed.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA bowl game matchups announced Sunday
Minimal snow likely over our region.
Active pattern this week could bring rain and possible wintry weather
John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
Brown is facing other charges, including strangulation and grand larceny, according to MRRJ...
Suspects in Khaleesi case extradited to Virginia

Latest News

A judge has granted a temporary injunction, allowing skill games to resume operation in Virginia.
Judge grants temporary injunction allowing skill games to resume operation
Officer Chad Stilley had worked for the town of Narrows for just over two years when Michael...
Trial begins in Giles Co. for Narrows officer charged with involuntary manslaughter
Businesses hit in Lynchburg shooting
Gov. Ralph Northam proposed a 10% raise for Virginia teachers Monday, outlining the plan during...
Northam proposes teacher pay raise during visit to Roanoke