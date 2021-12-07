Advertisement

Expanding fiber-optic network expected to add service to Bedford County/Lynchburg

By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bedford County, including parts of Lynchburg, is expected to reap the benefits of an expanded fiber-optic internet network.

That’s according to internet provider Lumos, which says, “In a continued expansion of its ultra-high-speed fiber internet service, Lumos announced an accelerated construction schedule for expansion in Virginia, adding more than 12,000 homes and businesses across five communities by the end of 2022.”

Waynesboro, Augusta County, Stuarts Draft and Crozet are also lined up for increased service, according to the company.

“Our ambition is to bring gig-speed fiber internet to as many communities as possible across Virginia and beyond,” Lumos CEO Diego Anderson said.

Lumos says some communities will have access as early as March 2022.

