Governor Northam proposes police officer raises for outgoing budget

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam continued his ‘Thank You, Virginia’ Tour Tuesday, announcing his proposed two-year state budget will include pay increases for Virginia State Troopers, correctional officers, deputy sheriffs and regional jail officers.

“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”

Under the Governor’s proposal, newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7 percent pay raise, the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent and the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20 percent.

“I am proud of the men and women in law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “Governor Northam’s proposed budget will significantly improve our law enforcement institutions, the safety of our communities, and encourage more young people to join Virginia’s talented pool of public safety officers.”

“I want to thank Governor Northam for continuing to prioritize Virginia law enforcement,” said Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle. “The bonuses and pay raises given to public safety officials every year during the Governor’s term have boosted morale and changed lives. This announcement comes just in time for the holidays and will mean so much to all of the officers and their families.”

The Governor made the announcement at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial in Richmond.

