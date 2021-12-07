Advertisement

Lynchburg City Schools begins ViSSTA program to routinely screen individuals for coronavirus

Details about the ViSSTA program on the health department's website.(WDBJ)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg City Schools is using another method to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The school system began the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance program this week.

The collaboration between the state education and health departments will help routinely screen people who are not showing symptoms.

“It’s a preventative measure to make sure that we can keep our doors open to our schools and our students coming in five days a week for in-person learning,” said LaTonya Brown, director of student services.

Brown says testing is done quickly.

Students and staff who take a weekly test will know within a day if they’re positive.

“We will be notified in real-time, in live-time within 24 hours whether a person tests positive or negative and then we can isolate or quarantine appropriately,” said Brown.

The program is all about early detection - that is, finding out if someone may be asymptomatic or not showing symptoms yet. They can then take action if someone is positive.

With uncertainties about the new omicron variant, they say this program will be a great aid heading into winter.

“Right now, we just want to be proactive and take care of our students and staff and we wanna make sure that our doors remain open,” said Brown.

The program is voluntary. Over 300 people have signed up so far.

