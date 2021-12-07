Advertisement

Nick Cannon mourns death of 5-month-old son to brain cancer, dedicates show in his honor

Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable...
Nick Cannon produced “Wild ’n Out,” a comedy improv series for VH1, a ViacomCBS-owned cable channel. He's been a regular part of TV shows unconnected to the company, including as the former host of NBC's “America's Got Talent” and host of Fox's “The Masked Singer.”(Source: POOL/CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nick Cannon dedicated “The Nick Cannon Show” to his seventh child, Zen Scott Cannon, who died from a brain tumor over the weekend.

Zen was just 5 months old.

Cannon said during the episode he had noticed breathing issues and an increase in what he thought were sinus issues over the past few months.

He said they took Zen to the doctor to learn there was fluid building up in the infant’s head.

Zen underwent surgery immediately and seemed to be recovering well.

“Thanksgiving he took a turn and the process sped up,” Cannon said. “The cancer began to grow a lot faster.”

Through tears, Cannon described the last quality moments he had with Zen, experiencing a sun rise and sun set with his son.

“I’m so grateful to my entire family for coming together during this time and being so loving and not judgmental of me,” he said.

Cannon gave praise to Zen’s mom Alyssa Scott, saying she was the “strongest woman” he’s ever seen.

“She was emotional when she needed to be, but she was always the best mom and continues to be the best mom possible,” Cannon said.

At the end of the announcement, Cannon reminded viewers to hug the people you care most about in your life.

“Hug your people. Hug your family,” he said. “Kiss somebody, tell them you love them. It’s the holidays and we’re here.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John-Bayleigh Smith mugshot
Man arrested for November killing in Roanoke
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after missing 1-year-old girl found in North Carolina
Smith Mountain Lake land auction, Appalachian Power
Appalachian Power auctions off hundreds of acres at Smith Mountain Lake
Courtesy: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office
Suspect charged, mower still missing in Franklin County
A cold front brings a few snow showers to the mountains Wednesday morning.
Rapid temperature drop behind tonight’s cold front

Latest News

Suspects wanted after armed robbery at Danville convenience store
Western Virginia Water Authority to own and operate Vinton water and sewer system
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama
Danville Police
Two men taken to hospital after Danville weekend shooting
(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Governor Northam proposes police officer raises for outgoing budget